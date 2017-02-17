Oakland: Telegraph block to close temporarily
Telegraph Avenue will be closed between 19th and 20th streets Saturday through Feb. 27 to allow cranes to move air conditioning and electrical equipment to the roof of the old Sears building being renovated at 1955 Broadway. Some of the equipment being moved weighs as much as 30 tons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|5 hr
|Dudley
|418
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Thu
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Wed
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC