Oakland superintendent: the search officially begins

The search for a new superintendent for the Oakland Unified School District is officially on, the district announced this week. California-based Leadership Associates will help lead the search for a replacement for its former superintendent Antwan Wilson, who left at the end of last month to become chancellor of the Washington, D.C. public school system, the district said.

