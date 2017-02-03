Oakland superintendent: the search officially begins
The search for a new superintendent for the Oakland Unified School District is officially on, the district announced this week. California-based Leadership Associates will help lead the search for a replacement for its former superintendent Antwan Wilson, who left at the end of last month to become chancellor of the Washington, D.C. public school system, the district said.
