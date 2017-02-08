Oakland superintendent search: Town h...

Oakland superintendent search: Town hall meeting set for Saturday

10 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A town hall is being held for the community to provide input into this search process on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at McClymonds High School at 2607 Myrtle St. At the meeting, community members will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on what the district's priorities should be in selecting the next superintendent to the Board of Education. In addition, the district has launched an online survey that will be available until Feb. 17 to engage staff, students and the broader Oakland community in the search process.

