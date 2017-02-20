Oakland Shooter Killed In Police Standoff Had Terrorized Area With...
A 32-year-old East Oakland man who can be seen in ABC7 helicopter video footage stalking his neighborhood with a rifle and vandalizing a garage and a car had provided ample warning to police and nearby residents that he posed a disturbing threat to the public before he was shot by police during a standoff Friday, neighbors claim. Jesse Enjaian died in an Oakland hospital Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in the morning.
