Oakland Shooter Killed In Police Standoff Had Terrorized Area With...

A 32-year-old East Oakland man who can be seen in ABC7 helicopter video footage stalking his neighborhood with a rifle and vandalizing a garage and a car had provided ample warning to police and nearby residents that he posed a disturbing threat to the public before he was shot by police during a standoff Friday, neighbors claim. Jesse Enjaian died in an Oakland hospital Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in the morning.

