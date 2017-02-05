Oakland restaurant faces $841K fine o...

Oakland restaurant faces $841K fine over shoreline dispute

The popular Scott's Seafood Restaurant in Jack London Square is fighting an $841,000 environmental fine in a case that has fanned debate about public access to the San Francisco Bay shoreline. Representatives of Scott's Seafood Restaurant accuse the staff of the San Francisco Bay Development Commission of being overzealous for proposing such a high fine in response to additions to an outdoor pavilion the restaurant uses for parties, weddings, fundraisers and other events.

