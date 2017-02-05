Oakland restaurant faces $841K fine over shoreline dispute
The popular Scott's Seafood Restaurant in Jack London Square is fighting an $841,000 environmental fine in a case that has fanned debate about public access to the San Francisco Bay shoreline. Representatives of Scott's Seafood Restaurant accuse the staff of the San Francisco Bay Development Commission of being overzealous for proposing such a high fine in response to additions to an outdoor pavilion the restaurant uses for parties, weddings, fundraisers and other events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|338
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|8 hr
|Dave
|3
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|11 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|20,808
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|Sat
|Dudley
|10
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC