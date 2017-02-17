Oakland police: Suspected sniper was ...

Oakland police: Suspected sniper was shot by officer

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

OAKLAND >> A man suspected of firing several shots Friday morning over the course of a tense hour-long manhunt in East Oakland was hit by police gunfire before being taken into custody, authorities said. Law enforcement sources identified the suspect as Jesse Ross Enjaian, 32, a computer science engineer, but Oakland police have not confirmed his name.

Oakland, CA

