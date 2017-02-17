Oakland: Outcry over Oak Knoll affordability

Developer SunCal has a green light from the City Council for a 12-18 month exclusive negotiating window to reach a deal on buying there city-owned parcels of land within the 84-acres of the former Oak Knoll Naval Hospital grounds. The largest of the three parcels is 5.4 acres at theL-shaped section at the lower, left-hand side of the map.

