Oakland officials well aware of probl...

Oakland officials well aware of problems at Ghost Ship before fire killed 36, records show

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

In the days after the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland, messages dedicated to victims were hung near the warehouse. In the years leading up to a fire that killed 36 people inside an Oakland warehouse, city officials visited the building numerous times and investigated at least 10 code enforcement complaints, according to records released Wednesday by the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 18 min southern at heart 395
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... 2 hr Paperboy 5
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... 19 hr New Age Spiritual... 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Thu Tia 17,461
Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13) Thu bawheeleraticloudcom 19
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 5 Dudley 4
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,888 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC