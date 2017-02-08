Oakland officials well aware of problems at Ghost Ship before fire killed 36, records show
In the days after the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland, messages dedicated to victims were hung near the warehouse. In the years leading up to a fire that killed 36 people inside an Oakland warehouse, city officials visited the building numerous times and investigated at least 10 code enforcement complaints, according to records released Wednesday by the city.
