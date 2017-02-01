Oakland: None hurt after vehicle, palm tree catch fire near Lake Merritt
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire involving a vehicle and a palm tree in the city's Eastlake neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 min
|Fuller Brush
|328
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|10 min
|Fuller Brush
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|31 min
|Listen
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|4 hr
|jaykayel
|1
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC