Oakland: Murder charge for woman suspected of shooting friend

A woman has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting last November of a female friend, slain at her home near the Piedmont border, authorities said. Frazier was shot Nov. 12, 2016 at her home in the 1700 block of Pleasant Valley Avenue and died from her wounds Nov. 24. Officer Phong Tran said Falcon and Frazier were friends and got into an argument at the Pleasant Valley home during a visit that ended with Frazier being shot.

