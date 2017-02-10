Oakland mulls how to handle trove of ...

Oakland mulls how to handle trove of data on its drivers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

This automated license plate readers installed at the intersection of Maxwelton Road and Moraga Avenue in Piedmont, is just one of dozens the city has deployed at every road leading into the city from Oakland. Data recorded by the readers is shared with the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center, where it can be accessed by a variety of governmental agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
College students 2 min Earl 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 42 min Brittle Fingers 17,462
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr see the light 20,818
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... 4 hr WelbyMD 17
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 10 hr Dudley 398
Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13) Thu bawheeleraticloudcom 19
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 5 Dudley 4
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,510 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC