Oakland: Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Festival open to public

Every year, in celebration of Black History Month, students from throughout the Oakland Unified School District showcase their mastery of speechmaking, poetry reading and rhetorical performance at the district's Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Festival. In its 38th year, sixth to 12th graders will compete in the festival on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Castlemont High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.