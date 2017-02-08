Oakland: Laurel to host Local Heroes, Lunar New Year
The Laurel District will be the focal point on Feb. 18 as it honors both the District 4 Local Heroes and celebrates the Lunar New Year. The Laurel District Association will be holding its annual Local Heroes event at Laurel Elementary School, 3750 Brown Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon, and will follow the event with its Lunar New Year celebration along MacArthur Boulevard from noon to 2 p.m. Both events are free to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Dudley
|391
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|11 hr
|Twizzler9793
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Tue
|jaykayel
|21
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|Tue
|Sandra ahumada
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Feb 6
|Rocky
|364
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 5
|Dudley
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC