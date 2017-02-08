Oakland: Laurel to host Local Heroes,...

Oakland: Laurel to host Local Heroes, Lunar New Year

Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Laurel District will be the focal point on Feb. 18 as it honors both the District 4 Local Heroes and celebrates the Lunar New Year. The Laurel District Association will be holding its annual Local Heroes event at Laurel Elementary School, 3750 Brown Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon, and will follow the event with its Lunar New Year celebration along MacArthur Boulevard from noon to 2 p.m. Both events are free to the public.

Oakland, CA

