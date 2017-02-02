Oakland hosts 50th annual Antiquarian Book Fair
At the 50th California International Antiquarian Book Fair, being held Feb. 10-12 in Oakland, book sellers will showcase antique volumes, including Renaissance-era bibles; rare first editions and manuscripts; author-autographed volumes; photos from the Old West; vintage campaign and protest posters; and more. - Heads up, bibliophiles.
