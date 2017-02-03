Oakland happenings
Starting today, the Oakland Public Library will hold prize drawings during February to encourage residents to read its annual report. Those taking part can find the 2015-16 annual report at http://oaklandlibrary.org/about-library#annualreport and then take a short online quiz on the same webpage.
