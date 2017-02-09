Oakland community news: Doghouse auction, CPR classes, author talk
The Oakland School for the Arts is going to the dogs Feb. 17-19 with its Barkitechture show, which will feature an auction of student-made doghouses, an animal blessing and pet adoptions. The school's students designed and built creative doghouses using various materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|47 min
|slick willie expl...
|392
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|5 hr
|New Age Spiritual...
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|13 hr
|Tia
|17,461
|Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13)
|13 hr
|bawheeleraticloudcom
|19
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 5
|Dudley
|4
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC