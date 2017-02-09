Oakland: Boulder, flooding slow Skyline Boulevard traffic

Officers received a report of flooding in the 8100 block of Skyline near Pinehurst Road, and issued a Sig-alert at 2:36 p.m., a CHP officer said. Drivers were advised to avoid the area until 6:30 p.m. At 4 p.m., officers received a call about a large tree and vehicle-sized boulder blocking southbound lanes and partially blocking northbound lanes at Grizzly Peak Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.