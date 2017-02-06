Oakland: Bishop Oa Dowd hires farm-to-table chef
On a recent Monday morning at Bishop O'Dowd High School, students packed the school's lunchroom, lining up for something other than your typical cafeteria fare. On the menu was an egg scramble with potatoes, all locally farmed, with eggs harvested from the school's chicken coop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 min
|see the light
|20,812
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|3 hr
|Rocky
|364
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|5 hr
|okiady
|17
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|6 hr
|Barros chingon
|351
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|22 hr
|Dudley
|4
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|Sun
|APS
|4
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC