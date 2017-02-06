Oakland: Bishop Oa Dowd hires farm-to...

Oakland: Bishop Oa Dowd hires farm-to-table chef

7 hrs ago

On a recent Monday morning at Bishop O'Dowd High School, students packed the school's lunchroom, lining up for something other than your typical cafeteria fare. On the menu was an egg scramble with potatoes, all locally farmed, with eggs harvested from the school's chicken coop.

Oakland, CA

