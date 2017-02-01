Oakland artist taps power of art to organize for change
Artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez is photographed in her studio in West Oakland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Rodriguez, 38, daughter of Peruvian immigrants and resident of Oakland's Fruitvale district, creates political art about racism, immigration, globalization and other social issues.
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|30 min
|Dudley
|316
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|trotwood citizen
|20,801
|Jazz &Crab feed
|Jan 30
|Brian6500
|1
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Jan 26
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
