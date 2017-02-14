New Documents Reveal Oakland Officials Were Aware of Ghost...
Over the years, Rich Howard put in his time checking IDs at Bay Area bars and clubs, so he wasn't out of his element overseeing the entrance to the Ghost Ship warehouse during events. "I did that a lot," he told the Express last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|39 min
|southern at heart
|418
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|guess what
|20,829
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|20 hr
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|21 hr
|banhypocrites
|2
|fascist leads anti-fascist protest??????
|21 hr
|banhypocrites
|1
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Mon
|Billy Stinkfinger
|17
|Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|bawheeleraticloudcom
|19
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC