New Documents Reveal Oakland Official...

New Documents Reveal Oakland Officials Were Aware of Ghost...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

Over the years, Rich Howard put in his time checking IDs at Bay Area bars and clubs, so he wasn't out of his element overseeing the entrance to the Ghost Ship warehouse during events. "I did that a lot," he told the Express last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 39 min southern at heart 418
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr guess what 20,829
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 20 hr banhypocrites 2
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... 21 hr banhypocrites 2
fascist leads anti-fascist protest?????? 21 hr banhypocrites 1
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Mon Billy Stinkfinger 17
Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13) Feb 9 bawheeleraticloudcom 19
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,881,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC