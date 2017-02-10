Museum draws line from California to Standing Rock
The forces that led to past genocide in California are still with us today, a new Oakland Museum of California exhibit shows, connecting what Native Americans experienced here with the showdown at Standing Rock, the latest in a long history of their struggle with the government. "Taking Native People's Land: Then and Now," draws a direct line from government-funded massacres of native men, women and children in the 19th century to the present-day conflict over plans to build a petroleum pipeline under Lake Oahe, a 205-foot-deep drinking-water reservoir on the Missouri River, 231 miles long, straddling the border of North and South Dakota.
