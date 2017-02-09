More black and Latino students learn to code as Code.org classes swell
The nonprofit has enrolled 18,600 high school students in its CS Principles course. About half are Latino or African American.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|391
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|3 hr
|New Age Spiritual...
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Tia
|17,461
|Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13)
|12 hr
|bawheeleraticloudcom
|19
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 5
|Dudley
|4
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC