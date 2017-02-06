Mayor and City Administrator Bulldoze...

Mayor and City Administrator Bulldoze Homes & Village of Services for Oakland's Homeless Residents

Read more: Indybay.org

Oakland, CA - At 8:30 AM on the morning of Thursday, February 2, 2017, at least 80 Oakland Police violently raided a village of homes and services for Oakland's homeless residents which was then bulldozed by the Department of Public Works. The inhumane action went against the wishes of hundreds of Oakland residents who contributed to the creation of the sanctuary at 36th and Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, named "The Promise Land" by residents, over the past two weeks Sixteen residents, half of them elderly, were displaced.

