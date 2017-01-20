Mass Inauguration Day arrests a challenge for prosecutors

Women activists, outraged by Trump's campaign rhetoric and behavior they found to be especially misogynistic, spearheaded scores of marches in the United States and sympathy rallies around the world on Saturday. Protestors lock arms, blocking the entrance to a parking garage at 555 California St., the only partially Trump-owned building in San Francisco, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

