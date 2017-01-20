Mass Inauguration Day arrests a challenge for prosecutors
Women activists, outraged by Trump's campaign rhetoric and behavior they found to be especially misogynistic, spearheaded scores of marches in the United States and sympathy rallies around the world on Saturday. Protestors lock arms, blocking the entrance to a parking garage at 555 California St., the only partially Trump-owned building in San Francisco, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|The Wookie
|340
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|see the light
|20,809
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|3 hr
|APS
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|16 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|Sat
|Dudley
|10
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
