Man with rifle and spray paint sparks bizarre standoff in Oakland
The California Highway Patrol closed the eastbound Interstate 580 after active shooter was reported near the Oakland Zoo. A man with a rifle who sprayed-painted graffiti on a home and a car triggered the closure of a major Bay Area highway Friday morning after residents reported gunshots near the Oakland Zoo, according the California Highway Patrol .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Thu
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Wed
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Wed
|southern at heart
|417
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC