Joe Debro on racism in construction, Part 15

A 1968 book-length report, titled "A Study of the Manpower Implications of Small Business Financing: A Survey of 149 Minority and 202 Anglo-Owned Small Businesses in Oakland, California," was sent to the Bay View by its author, Joseph Debro, prior to his death in November 2013, and his family has kindly permitted the Bay View to publish it. The survey it's based on was conducted by the Oakland Small Business Development Center, which Debro headed, "in cooperation with the small businessmen of Oakland, supported in part by a grant, No.

