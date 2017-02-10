Job fair for prospective substitute teachers to be held Feb. 25
Brandman University will host a job fair for prospective substitute teachers, for which there is a rising demand, on Saturday, Feb. 25. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pictured here, .job seeker Frances Santiago, of Richmond, left, from a previous teacher recruitment fair, chats with Nathalie UmaA a, center, community school manger, and Marie Roberts, right, principal of Brookfield Elementary School, during an Oakland Unified School District recruitment event at the Think College Now & International Community School in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2016.
