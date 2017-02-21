Indiana Cat Cafe looks to offer furry friends, fancy feasts
Cats and coffee - a marriage made in heaven, at least that's the hope for two friends and business partners bringing a Cat Cafe to the area this summer. River Kitty Cat Cafe will be opening in Downtown Evansville in a few months but Annette Gries and Nancy Drake, who are opening the business, are looking for the community's support in this upcoming venture in the way of a Kickstarter campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|30
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|11 hr
|Blacks
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|11 hr
|Blacks
|4
|Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|bawheeleraticloudcom
|19
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC