In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary to undocumented immigrants
Julissa Oliva, left, and her partner Jose Manuel Flores, right, pose for a photo with their children Hector, 1, and Liz, 5, at a temporary home in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. The family struggled to get to the United States border where they voluntarily were given to immigration after they fled the violence by gangsters in their native town of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|53 min
|Dudley
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|56 min
|Dudley
|16
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Dudley
|345
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|6 hr
|Rocky
|360
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|13 hr
|APS
|4
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC