"Hot Couture" at Oakland's Crucible: A look inside
Artists Chris Neimer, left, and Michael Sturtz, founder of The Crucible, are photographed with their polished steel and cooper helmets and a hammer that will be part of the grand finale in the annual Hot Couture fire and fashion show in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The show runs for four nights from February 16 to 19. Artist Adrian Rodriguez works on the runway stage for the annual Hot Couture fire and fashion show in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|melvin perez
|20,800
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|4 hr
|Barros chingon
|314
|Jazz &Crab feed
|Mon
|Brian6500
|1
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Jan 26
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC