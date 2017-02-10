High-Level City Staff Knew of Police ...

High-Level City Staff Knew of Police Sex Crimes Months Before Oakland Mayor Says She Was Informed

Last year, when news first broke about the Oakland Police Department sex-crime scandal, Mayor Libby Schaaf said she and City Administrator Sabrina Landreth were unaware of potential crimes committed by several cops until March 2016. However, emails obtained by the Express reveal that multiple officials from the City Attorney and Administrator's offices knew detailed information about officer misconduct as early as November 2015 - four months before the mayor says she learned of the case.

