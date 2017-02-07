Heavy rain, intense winds cause mayhe...

Heavy rain, intense winds cause mayhem in Bay Area

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The National Weather Service issued flash flood watches and flood warnings for the North Bay and coastal areas up and down the region. The California Highway Patrol said it was being inundated with calls about cars spinning out in the terrible driving conditions as sheets of rain swept through.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 28 min Barros chingon 390
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... 4 hr Twizzler9793 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 20 hr jaykayel 21
News Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:... Tue Sandra ahumada 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Mon Rocky 364
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Sun Dudley 4
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC