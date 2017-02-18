Hayward man identified as driver kill...

Hayward man identified as driver killed after car plunges into water near Oakland airport

Read more: Contra Costa Times

The driver who died after crashing into the waters near Oakland International Airport was identified Saturday as a 23-year-old Robert Ray Custer IV. Authorities said Custer apparently lost control of his Toyota Camry while driving west on Doolittle Drive near Langley Street and went into the water along the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline.

