'Hand on our faith to the next genera...

'Hand on our faith to the next generation'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Catholic Voice

The Bishop's Appeal, the annual fundraising effort to assist Catholic services in the Diocese of Oakland, is a way to hand on the Catholic faith, and keep the doors of our churches and schools open. It's a way to "hand on our faith to the next generation," said Bishop Michael C. Barber, SJ, the evening of Jan. 31. The bishop spoke to priests, staff members and volunteers at a kick-off event at the Cathedral Event Center in Oakland, where they learned the mechanics of making the appeal work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 1 hr Barros chingon 336
Fools rioting at UC Berkley 5 hr Dudley 10
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 5 hr Dudley 14
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... 21 hr Homophobic 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Game on 20,807
Paid For By The Democrats Fri longwaysoff 1
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Thu YIDFELLAS v USA 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,549,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC