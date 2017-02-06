'Hand on our faith to the next generation'
The Bishop's Appeal, the annual fundraising effort to assist Catholic services in the Diocese of Oakland, is a way to hand on the Catholic faith, and keep the doors of our churches and schools open. It's a way to "hand on our faith to the next generation," said Bishop Michael C. Barber, SJ, the evening of Jan. 31. The bishop spoke to priests, staff members and volunteers at a kick-off event at the Cathedral Event Center in Oakland, where they learned the mechanics of making the appeal work.
