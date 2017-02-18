Growing number of women leading US police departments

In this Jan. 4, 2017 file photo, Oakland, Calif., Mayor Libby Schaaf, right, applauds as newly named Oakland Chief of Police Anne Kirkpatrick, center, is introduced during a media conference in Oakland. When Kirkpatrick took the helm at the scandal-ridden Oakland Police Department, she inherited an agency that the city's mayor likened to a frat house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.