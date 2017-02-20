Ghost Ship fire: Memorial mural in Oa...

Ghost Ship fire: Memorial mural in Oakland honors 36 victims who perished in warehouse blaze

New mural by artist Norman "Vogue" Chuck, of San Leandro, is dedicated to the victims of the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire. Located along E. 12th Street between 22nd and 23rd Avenues in Oakland, the mural includes the names of the 36 people killed in the fire and 36 whites doves, one for each victim.

