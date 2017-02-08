Ghost Ship Fire: Docs Show Police Res...

Ghost Ship Fire: Docs Show Police Responded to Illegal Rave

Firefighters work to clear the debris from a doorway Saturday, December 4, 2016, following a fire overnight that claimed the lives of dozens of people at a warehouse in Oakland, California. The City of Oakland on Wednesday released more than 600 pages of documents related to the Oakland Warehouse fire, which killed 36 people attending a dance party at the artist's commune on Dec. 3. The documents shed light on the massive recovery effort that took place by multiple law enforcement agencies following the blaze which ripped through illegal construction inside the building, suffocating those inside.

