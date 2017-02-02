Ghost Ship fire: Bay Area News Group prepares to sue Oakland over records
Two months ago, an illegal arts collective known as the Ghost Ship caught fire, killing 36 people who could not escape the two-story labyrinth inside. Since then, and despite promises to the contrary, city officials have refused to release police and fire documents that might help explain how Oakland missed several chances to shutter the collective and save those lives.
