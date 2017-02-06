Four delis in Oakland and San Francisco remain open.
Berkeley's AG Ferrari Foods is closing at 6 p.m. today, but the Oakland/Montclair location, above, is among the four staying open. The venerable AG Ferrari Foods , first established in 1919, has announced that its Berkeley shop shut down after lunch service today, Monday, Feb. 6. Known for its fresh and imported pastas, sauces, cheeses and wines, its prepared foods and, of course, salami-packed deli sandwiches, the store has operated at 2905 College Ave. in the Elmwood district for nearly 27 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|6 min
|Well Well
|358
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|8 min
|Well Well
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|15 hr
|Rocky
|364
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Sun
|Dudley
|4
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|Sun
|APS
|4
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC