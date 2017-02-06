Four delis in Oakland and San Francisco remain open.

Berkeley's AG Ferrari Foods is closing at 6 p.m. today, but the Oakland/Montclair location, above, is among the four staying open. The venerable AG Ferrari Foods , first established in 1919, has announced that its Berkeley shop shut down after lunch service today, Monday, Feb. 6. Known for its fresh and imported pastas, sauces, cheeses and wines, its prepared foods and, of course, salami-packed deli sandwiches, the store has operated at 2905 College Ave. in the Elmwood district for nearly 27 years.

