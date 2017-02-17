Executive order that incarcerated Jap...

Executive order that incarcerated Japanese Americans is 75

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Satsuki Ina was born behind barbed wire in a prison camp during World War II, the daughter of U.S. citizens forced from their home without due process and locked up for years following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor. Roughly 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans were sent to desolate camps that dotted the West because the government claimed they might plot against the U.S. Thousands were elderly, disabled, children or infants too young to know the meaning of treason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... 1 hr RustyS 2
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 6 hr Dudley 407
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Louise 20,839
News Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08) Feb 16 wow 29
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Feb 15 Death on 2 Legs 18
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 18
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Alameda County was issued at February 19 at 5:23AM PST

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Egypt
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC