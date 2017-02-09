Ex-Livermore Cop's Trial in Case Linked to Oakland Sex Crime Scandal Delayed
The trial of Daniel Black, a former Livermore police officer charged with soliciting a prostitute, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and lewd acts, has been delayed due to the medical emergency of a key witness. In court this morning, defense attorneys Michael Cardoza, Fatima Silva, and Jyoti Rekhi and Deputy District Attorney Sabrina Farrell conferred with Judge Alison Tucher privately in the judge's chambers for about thirty minutes about the medical emergency.
