East Oakland slaying victim identified
A man shot to death in East Oakland Monday night was identified by police Tuesday as 25-year-old Justin Sessions. Sessions, who lived in another part of Oakland, was shot about 7:59 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East 21st Street.
