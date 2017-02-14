East Oakland slaying victim identified

East Oakland slaying victim identified

A man shot to death in East Oakland Monday night was identified by police Tuesday as 25-year-old Justin Sessions. Sessions, who lived in another part of Oakland, was shot about 7:59 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East 21st Street.

