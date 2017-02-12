East Oakland: Sinkhole opens beneath ...

East Oakland: Sinkhole opens beneath car; no one hurt

A sinkhole possibly 30 feet deep opened up Sunday morning, sucking a BMW car partially below the surface, officials said. The car's owner was not in the vehicle, which was parked in the 2600 block of East 27th Street in the lower Dimond district when the sinkhole opened about 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

