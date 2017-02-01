East Oakland retail center promises c...

East Oakland retail center promises change for neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

Top: Area residents take photos during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new development in Oakland's Seminary neighborhood. Above: Jose Corona of the mayor's office speaks during the event Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Telisha 20,805
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 10 hr Barros chingon 331
Fools rioting at UC Berkley 12 hr Fuller Brush 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 12 hr Listen 6
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... 16 hr jaykayel 1
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... Jan 27 tomin cali 24
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 26 Local 10
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC