East Oakland retail center finally br...

East Oakland retail center finally breaks ground

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Seventeen years after planning for a retail center began, eight people wielded gold-painted shovels at a groundbreaking ceremony Monday in a large dirt lot at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Seminary Avenue in East Oakland. By October, the lot is expected to have sprouted four buildings in a retail center anchored by a 14,250-square-foot Walgreen's store with a drive-through pharmacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Telisha 20,805
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 4 hr Barros chingon 331
Fools rioting at UC Berkley 6 hr Fuller Brush 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 6 hr Listen 6
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... 11 hr jaykayel 1
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... Jan 27 tomin cali 24
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 26 Local 10
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC