East Oakland retail center finally breaks ground

Seventeen years after planning for a retail center began, eight people wielded gold-painted shovels at a groundbreaking ceremony Monday in a large dirt lot at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Seminary Avenue in East Oakland. By October, the lot is expected to have sprouted four buildings in a retail center anchored by a 14,250-square-foot Walgreen's store with a drive-through pharmacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.