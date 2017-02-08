E-40 Credit: Jonathan MannionRan on: Vallejo rapper E-40 hit the big...
While hella has long been associated with the Bay Area, questions regarding its exact origin persist. Many locals say Oakland is the word's birthplace; with help from several linguists, we've uncovered evidence that backs up that claim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|391
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|3 hr
|New Age Spiritual...
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Tia
|17,461
|Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13)
|12 hr
|bawheeleraticloudcom
|19
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 5
|Dudley
|4
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC