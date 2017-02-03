Dean Wilson Signs With Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team | VIDEO

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is pleased to announce the addition of Dean Wilson to the 450 class line-up of the Supercross and Pro Motocross team. The final decision was made this week to welcome former 250 AMA Pro Motocross champ and fan-favorite to the team with hopes of seeing Wilson finish out the 2017 Supercross season with success and head into the 2017 Pro Motocross season prepared to take on the field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dirt Rider Magazine.