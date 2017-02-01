Curry Up Now opens an Oakland hot spot
Curry Up Now, the Bay Area's Indian street food fave, has just opened a bricks-and-mortar in Oakland, as well as Palo Alto, pictured. Mmm, samosas, pavs, thali and other Indian street food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
