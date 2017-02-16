Contrary to Popular Belief, Fortress Sale is a Good Thing
In the last few days, news broke that Fortress Investment Group had sold for $3.3 billion dollars. While some have certainly posited that this is indeed bad news for a deal getting brokered in Oakland, others have went as far as to say that Fortress never could've gotten the deal done, being 'worth' $3.3 billion.
