Construction will begin soon on a delayed East Oakland retail center.
Seventeen years after planning for a retail center began, eight people wielded gold-painted shovels at a groundbreaking ceremony Monday in a large dirt lot at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Seminary Avenue in East Oakland. By October, the lot is expected to have sprouted four buildings in a retail center anchored by a 14,250-square-foot Walgreen's store with a drive-through pharmacy.
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Telisha
|20,805
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|6 hr
|Barros chingon
|331
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|7 hr
|Fuller Brush
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|8 hr
|Listen
|6
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|12 hr
|jaykayel
|1
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
